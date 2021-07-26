After a year of delay, Halo Infinite is already facing its final stretch of development to go on sale at the end of the year, but before that, there will be several technical tests where players can try the multiplayer section of the new installment of the Master Chief. The first one will take place very soon.

According to the latest statement from 343 Industries through the Halo community blog, They still do not have a specific date closed for the first multiplayer test of Halo Infinite, but, as development is going, could take place next weekend.

“The launch of this blog means that we are getting very close, but the launch itself is a smooth process, we must ensure that we are successfully past our final gate before we can officially begin,” comments the 343 Industries team. “That said, we have been given the go-ahead to say that our first bot-centric technical preview it could happen next weekend. Before the launch begins, we are planning a live stream where we will dive into the actual build and go through almost every facet of the technical preview. Stay tuned. »

To access this type of technical test, in the same way that happened with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, You must be registered as an insider member, entering with your gamertag in the Halo Insider Community. The study reminds, in the same way, that being an insider member does not guarantee immediate access to the evidence, since will be done by invitation based on certain parameters.

It still does not have a specific date, but Halo Infinite will be released at the end of this 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. November is being considered as a possible launch month, although the exact day has yet to be decided, said Phil Spencer.