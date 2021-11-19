The multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite arrived just a few days ago under the free-to-play format and is already beating all the records existing 343 Industries and Microsoft franchises. The title starring the Master Chief has not only been achieved by his addictive proposal, but by his quick reaction capacity, listening to the fans and changing the way of progressing. Now, following that line, we have known that the Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer event arrives next week and 343 Industries has explained what it will be like so fans know what to expect and what rewards they will be able to get.

Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite‘s MP seasons – and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come. Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that’s just for starters.) pic.twitter.com/chiQiQR2pt – Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

“Events with free content are an integral part of the Halo Infinite multiplayer seasons And, with our 20th Anniversary event ending on Monday, November 22, we wanted to give you a sneak peek of what’s to come. Wield your swords to Fracture: Tenrai, Which comes next week (and this is just to start)! ”, Explained the official Halo Twitter account. In addition to this brief explanation, the tweet also shows an image with some of the rewards you can get for free in this thirty-level mini-event, which is only the first step of what 343 has in store for the ambitious multiplayer of Halo Infinite.

Along with Fracture: Tenrai, 343 Industries has also shown a small preview of other events that are on the way and that Halo Infinite players will be able to enjoy in the near future. In the meantime, remember that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC for free to all and that the story mode will arrive on December 8 to these same platforms, also released on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to service subscribers.