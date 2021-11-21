A few days ago the long-awaited came out Halo Infinite and the creators have already confirmed that the cooperative campaign will not see the light at least until May 2022, almost half a year after its premiere.

In statements to Eurogamer, Joseph Staten, creative director of 343 Industries, confessed that “In January, after all of you had a chance to play the expansive and adventure-packed Halo Infinite campaign starting on December 8, and all of us on the Halo Infinite team had a chance to recharge our shields from energy during the holidays, we have more details to share about the Season 1 event schedule, as well as our Season 2, the cooperative campaign and the Forge launch plans ».

Although in the conversation Staten assured that season 1 would be released on December 8, this one came forward; so players can now enjoy the first season and all the advantages of it. Which means this season of the full battle pass is currently available.

Although the creative director of Halo Infinite assured that “We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give us more time to ensure that Season 2 meets our high-quality standard and so that we can finish the development of Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team«. A decision contrary to now, but very well accepted by fans of the franchise, being the most successful Xbox title on Steam.

In addition, Staten confirms that “At the time we talked about the Co-op Campaign and Forge, I said that our goal is to ship the Co-op Campaign in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3.” So we will have to wait another 6 months to see Forge in all its glory. In addition, he assures that he and his team want to make a leap in quality in the video game and listen to their users, _ »if it turns out that our progression system is simply not working the way we intended, if we need to move some of these rocks more great before, then we, as a team, we will make those decisions and communicate clearly to our fans why is it that we are doing certain things ».

Still, he looked confident enough to commit to launching the cooperative campaign, “We have a couple of big things we still have to offer fans: the Co-op campaign and our Forge toolkit they are really important promises that we have made and that we must keep«.