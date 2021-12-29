Halo Infinite would add classic game modes as infection soon according to a leak

Even though it had few launch game modes, Halo Infinite would add classic game modes as infection, among others very soon. A new leak suggests that more classic modes could be on the way. Some players have been asking for more game modes for a long time. And 343 Industries has delivered by expanding the charts with Swat and Team Killer, among other modes. Halo Infinite had an interesting tiered release.

The multiplayer was released for free almost a month earlier from the launch of the campaign. With that extra time to fully focus on multiplayer, players have been able to find both the good and bad aspects of it. And if this leak is true and Halo Infinite would add classic game modes as soon as possible, players will be more than happy.

Halo Infinite would add classic game modes

The leak according to which Halo Infinite would add classic game modes as an infection comes from the twitter account HaloNewsMX which leaked 12 new medals hidden in the Halo Infinite archives. These medals hint at the upcoming inclusion of the fan-favorite Halo game modessuch as Infection and King of the Hill, as these medals feature designs and names that reference these modes quite explicitly.

For example, one of the medals, called “Interception”, features a ball design that is not seen anywhere else in the game, probably alluding to the grifball comeback. It is not known with certainty if the presence of these medals guarantees to know if finally Halo Infinite would add classic game modes or not. Not much less when. But many estimate that it will not take long to arrive.