The campaign of Halo Infinite It was released today, if the reviews and reaction to its multiplayer, which was released a month earlier, are any reference, people are going to really enjoy it. Infinite’s campaign will likely be different from any of the experiences in Halo that you’ve had before. A semi-open world concept, allowing you to explore as a Master Chief rather than just completing mission after mission. Much more freedom, but not as much as 343 had originally envisioned.

As a new report courtesy of Bloomberg highlights, Infinite it was originally going to be much bigger than the campaign that many of us are going to play today for the first time. In fact, about two-thirds of the content planned for the latest game of Halo dropped between summer 2019 and today’s launch. Planning for the game began in 2015, right after the release of Halo 5, and those initial plans turned out to be a bit ambitious.

343 developers wanted Infinite it was a completely open world. Taking inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the team set to work on a game of Halo not linear at all. In completing a mission before moving on to another and then to another. A huge world to explore in which players could complete their missions in any order of their choosing.

As already mentioned, a little over a year before Infinite released alongside the Xbox Series X | S, the team that created the game in 343 was in “crisis mode.” The difficult but necessary decision was made to scrap the idea of ​​the open world. Even then, getting the shortened set to finish on time proved to be a problem, hence it’s launching more than a year later than planned today.

The landing point of Infinite In terms of its open-world character, it is somewhere between Breath of the Wild and the old games of Halo. Although players can continue to explore The Ring, the missions are separate and must be completed in a linear fashion. In fact, this week it was revealed that Infinite’s missions are so linear that they cannot be replayed once they are finished, unless a new save file is generated. The decisions 343 made during the development of Infinite also explain why Nintendo is taking so long to reveal something concrete about the sequel to Breath of the Wild.