Halo Infinite users want to disable crossplay

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite It’s been a few weeks since it came out, and the players have been having an incredible time with it. There are a few issues related to progression, but other than that, the overall experience has been pretty good. Now, hackers are looking to spoil the fun for everyone.

Lately there have been a lot of complaints related to cheats on Halo Infinite, and there is currently no dedicated tool within the game to detect them. Therefore, the players of Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S they are demanding 343 Industries an option that allows disabling the crossplay with users of Pc.

Of course, this would mean a division for the community, something that is never good for any game. In addition to that, although the vast majority of traps are exclusive to PcThere are also modified controls and other hardware for console users that certainly gives them a competitive advantage.

Remember that the campaign Halo Infinite will be available next December 8.

Editor’s note: It was to be expected that something like this would happen, however, it seems that for now the theme of cheats is not as strong as in other games. Eventually 343 Industries will have to do something about it, otherwise there will be a huge controversy as it happened with Warzone and Fortnite in their respective times.

Via: Kotaku