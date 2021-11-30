Halo Infinite Unveils Cinematic Ahead Of December Launch

A few weeks after its launch and now that we are in the middle of its multiplayer beta, Halo Infinite invites us to be heroes in the live action cinematic Forever We Fight.

Halo Infinite offers the most extensive and spectacular Halo campaign to date, set in the expansive setting of the ancient Halo Zeta ring. Explore vast areas in Facility 07 – from breathtaking elevated areas to mysterious locations deep within the ring. Rescue the UNSC Marines for reinforcements in your quest to take down the fearsome enemies known as ” Banished ”.

Set after the events of Halo 5, and shortly after a crushing defeat, Halo Infinite shows us a devastated UNSC fleet that remains stranded on the surface of facility 07, also badly damaged. Among those remnants, a terrifying clan of Brute warriors, the Outcasts, now appears to control the ring. Overcome in every way, the Master Chief tries to stop the Outcasts from repairing Halo’s ring and taking over the greatest threat in the galaxy.

Halo Infinite It will be available for Xboc Series X / S, Xbox One and PC on December 08.

