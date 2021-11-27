Since last week, Halo fans have the possibility of enjoying the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, which is basically the mode that will officially arrive on December 8, although without the characteristic day one patch. in these times.

If a few days ago we reported that Halo Infinite tripled in players to Battlefield 2042, the latest installment of the DICE saga, now we have been able to know that Halo Infinite unseats one of the most popular shooter as the most played game among free to play titles.

We speak neither more nor less than Call of Duty: Warzone, which since it arrived on consoles quickly took over the top positions of the most played free titles within the Xbox ecosystem. Nevertheless, the throne that occupied the Treyarch title is being occupied right now by the Master Chief.

According to the Xbox Store, Halo Infinite is now the best free game on the platform. To be more precise, in both the United States and the United Kingdom, the “best free games” section of the Xbox Store lists Halo Infinite as the most played game, which means that it has surpassed Call of Duty: Warzone. and Fortnite in terms of number of players.

Given the success of the multiplayer mode of the title, there is more and more desire for it to arrive on December 8 to be able to enjoy Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.