Yesterday we told you that on the occasion of the Halo Infinite technical demo, which will take place this weekend, 343 Industries had prepared a stream in which they would give more information about it. One of the most important has been that, apparently, Halo Infinite Tech Demo will not include battles against other players.

Instead, it will focus on 4-player arena battles against 4 bots, one of the most classic game modes in the series, which is back for Halo Infinite.

Everything indicates that, for now, 343 Industries want to focus on testing the game from a more comprehensive approach, as is the case with PvE and cooperative play. The company has ensured that another technical demo will take place later in order to test the PvP, but for now it will have to wait.

This technical demo will also allow players to try out three different arenas and various weapon tutorials, which will allow you to get even more out of it if you are lucky enough to have landed an invite.

We hope that the Halo Infinite technical demo will bring us even more information about the future title of the series. If you have been lucky enough to be chosen to test this demo, we look forward to hearing your impressions. For the rest, Halo Infinite will come out at some point yet to be specified in this year 2021.

