Halo Infinite surpasses Warzone and Fortnite in popularity

After its launch last week, the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It has turned out to be one of the most popular experiences in the community. But exactly how popular is it compared to other giants like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite?

Both in state United like in Kingdom United, the game currently ranks at the top of the most popular free-to-play in Xbox of both territories. For its part, Warzone and Fortnite they are ranked second and third respectively.

Similarly, its user base in Pc is quite healthy, since at the time of writing, in Steam a peak of up to 272 thousand 586 simultaneous players was reached, and daily there is an average peak of 161 thousand 100.

Halo Infinite will debut for consoles Xbox and PC the next December 8.

Editor’s note: It will certainly be interesting to know how much multiplayer popularity increases or decreases when the Halo Infinite campaign launches next month. It seems that 343 Industries did manage to redeem itself and as a result we have an excellent quality product.

Via: Pure Xbox