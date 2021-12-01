The single player campaign of Halo Infinite is right around the corner, and Xbox and the developer 343 Industries have officially launched the game launch trailer. Running for just under two and a half minutes, the video features a mix between the game’s trailer and scenes that hint at the Infinite narrative.

The trailer has an epic feel and shows master Chief fighting for the very survival of the human race, and seems determined to achieve that goal, grim as things may seem. Xbox has generated a lot of buzz for Halo Infinite in recent days. The launch trailer follows a recently released live action trailer, which featured a similar theme.

The live action trailer was about humanity’s willingness to fight against seemingly impossible odds, showing a number of different heroes in human history, before switching to master Chief. Today’s launch trailer is close to that in tone, while also showing off some of the amazing things players will be able to do when the game launches.

Halo Infinite was originally intended to launch alongside Xbox Series X | Yes, but it was delayed more than a year due to negative feedback from fans. That extra development time seems to have been quite beneficial for the game, as it looks significantly more polished than in the months leading up to the latest releases. Xbox consoles.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next year for the co-op campaign to launch, as 343 Industries was still unhappy with its current status. As long as the quality remains intact, it seems like a safe bet that fans won’t mind waiting.