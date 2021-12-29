Halo Infinite has been a real success for Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries. With a campaign that has worked very, very well, leaving the majority of users happy with the work done by the studio, and with high expectations of what will come in the future, and also, with a free-to-play multiplayer mode that has a lot of people hooked, there can be many complaints. But not everything can be beautiful, and it seems that almost no one liked the in-game store, and therefore, Halo Infinite receives a barrage of complaints about the price of a cosmetic.

It has been many of the important figures in the Halo community who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the price imposed by 343 Industries on the AI ​​for “Mister Chief”. The complaints come for its absurdly abusive price, which reaches € 20, something that undoubtedly impresses and a lot, since the pack only comes with the AI, an accessory for the weapons and a sticker.

I love Halo. I’ll gladly support the devs for a F2P game that I thoroughly enjoy. That said $ 20 for this, despite it being awesome, is just too much imo. If this was $ 10 it’s an instacop because I dig Mister Chief. Hope we can get price adjustments soon. pic.twitter.com/Wd5HGRuskd – Goldenboy | G4 (@GoldenboyFTW) December 29, 2021

It has not been the first time that we see that the prices of the store create many complaints within the community, and it is something that 343 Industries should look to fix, since This can make many users, driven by anger or discontent, put aside a multiplayer that undoubtedly deserves to be played and enjoyed for many, many hours.