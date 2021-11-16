Halo Infinite reached 162 thousand players on Steam

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite debuted in a surprising way today. Yes, at this time it is possible to download and play this section, and all your progress will be transferred to the final version of the game on December 8. Well, the title is already being a success in Steam, where hundreds of thousands of users are enjoying it.

In accordance with Daniel ahmad, analyst of Niko Partners, Halo Infinite registered a total of 162 thousand concurrent players on the platform Valve, thus making it the game of Xbox Game Studios most successful of Steam throughout its history.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which launched two and a half hours ago, has already surpassed 162,000 concurrent players on Steam. This makes it the most successful Xbox Game Studios game of all time on Steam. Halo MCC reached 161 thousand and Forza Horizon 5 reached 81 thousand. “

Halo Infinite multiplayer, which launched * looks at watch * about 2.5 hours ago, has already surpassed 162k peak concurrent users on Steam. This makes it the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam Halo MCC hit 161k PCCU

As you can see, it was only Halo: The Master Chief Collection which was positioned below InfiniteBut this makes it clear that there really is enormous excitement for the new installment of one of the most iconic franchises of all time.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: Needless to say, it’s easy to say that this surprise release greatly favored the title. The rumors definitely got the community excited, and today’s announcement was what really ended up hype about Halo Infinite. Let’s see how this number increases once it’s fully released.

