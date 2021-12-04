Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode has been on the market for a few weeks now as standalone free to play release and it seems that there was a desire to return to get into the suit of the Master Chief. Not only did it get to be the most successful Xbox game on Steam in just a few hours, but it has managed to be quite a phenomenon even in Japan thanks to youtubers and streamers like Sakanayalugang, who put the destructive power of the Halo sniper rifle to the test.

Halo has always stood out for its physics and, above all, for its weaponry, where the sniper rifle stands out as one of the most powerful weapons of the Master Chief’s armament that makes use of that physics system from the series. Not only can he take down an enemy with a couple of shots, but his bullets have a large perforation rate. This means that, depending on where we get the shot right, the bullet could go through the enemy and hit some other target.

Well, Sakanayalugang and Kamen Rider decided to test the power of the Halo Infinite sniper rifle. lining up 23 Spartans to see if they could be finished with one shot. The answer is yes, with a headshot, the bullet goes on and on until the last in line falls to the ground. a most satisfying videoBoth from watching the dolls fall sideways and hearing the distinctive Halo markers.

Unsurprisingly, this clip quickly went viral on YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit forums, demonstrating the current good health of the 343 Industries game. We will see if the changes in the progression of the game ensure that the wick does not run out too quickly.

<br>

Know more: Halo Infinite Campaign Shown In Launch Trailer



Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is now available at Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC for free, while to be able to play the campaign you will have to wait until the next December 8. This content will be paid, although it can be played at no additional cost through Xbox Game Pass, a service that this first half of the month will add twelve new games.