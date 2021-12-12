Just a few days have passed since the launch of the Halo Infinite campaign and the first batch of news for its multiplayer already appears, looks phenomenal and has a date on the calendar: starting next December 14 nothing less than four new playlists that will generously expand the variety of items and the first adjustments to the progression system.

From the outset, 343 Industries has confirmed the arrival of the lists Slayer, Party, FFA Y Tactical Slayer (SWAT) with their respective game variants, which will be available to all players through the corresponding update. A joy for all those passionate about shooters and reasons for celebration for veterans of the saga.

Regarding Slayer, it is worth making a point: although these lists are not something new in the saga, it will not be the final version. that is to say: a gaming experience will be offered basic with the purpose of obtaining feedback of the players and gradually rgradually strengthen and expand games with new variants in a future update.

Xbox Game Studios has big plans for multiplayer Halo Infinite. In fact, it is expected to evolve in coming years and the inclusion of the Forge mode will be the opening of Pandora’s box. And that the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) from season passes says a lot in its favor.

However, the challenge-based progression system was the Achilles heel of the pack. Luckily for everyone next week they also begin to rethink things.

Halo Infinite starts redirecting your progression system, and that’s a good thing

Along with the lists come a series of changes called to make each game more interesting– Next week’s update will also include the first tweaks to a progression system that, as we discussed earlier, deserved to rise to the occasion.

According to 343 Industries, the first changes we can expect to the system will be focused on the challenges, and include:

Eliminating some particularly frustrating specific challenges

Reducing some requirements for challenges

Make the final weekly challenge less complicated

The sum of new challenges specific to the new playlists.

These settings are only the first step towards a better progression system that little by little will evolve including a new category of challenges based on the accumulated score of the player and that from the study they have described as “a small initial step towards performance-based ‘XP“Definitely a change that multiplayer itself was crying out for.





Although the gunplay and multiplayer level design of Halo Infinite are superb, the other reality is that the way to progress in it was not So nice: instead of rewarding our performance from game to game, specific challenges were proposed to us that, far from being attractive, were not very suggestive.

In any case, Halo Infinite multiplayer is the spearhead of Xbox Game Studios, and that it is totally free – no small print – for everyone on Xbox and PC earns you additional points. The entry of these novelties feels like May water so that, instead of running as one of the best shooters of the year, it begins to take a privileged position for the years to come.