Halo Infinite multiplayer will arrive on Monday

Halo Infinite It is one of the most anticipated games of the end of the year. To enjoy the new Master Chief adventure you will have to pay the full admission price. However, the multiplayer is a totally free-to-play component. Although at the moment there is no official information from Xbox or 343 Industries, a rumor indicates that this section would be available the following week.

During the last hours a series of rumors have arisen that point to the multiplayer launch of Halo Infinite for November 15, that is, next Monday. Although there is no official information, a youtuber known as Nate The Hate, assures that this will be the case.

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox than with a birthday surprise. I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15. Suit up, Spartans. https://t.co/fLpR86bu4O – NateTheHate2 (@ NateTheHate2) November 12, 2021

A detail that supports this rumor is that earlier in the week it was revealed an early access package, which gives access to the multiplayer of Halo Infinite prior to its official launch. Although many believe that this would take place a week before December 8, the access could well happen in a few days.

Similarly, November 15 is the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo. However, on Mondays we usually don’t see releases, especially of this size. At the moment we can only wait for Xbox and 343 Industries to dare to clarify this rumor.

Halo Infinite Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC will arrive on December 8. On related issues, 343 Industries has confirmed that there are no plans for an official Collector’s Edition for this game. In the same way, here you can see the unboxing of the Xbox Series X of Halo Infinite.

Editor’s Note:

Although the idea of ​​playing the multiplayer of Halo Infinite anticipated is attractive, do not rely on rumors. Although there are a number of details that point to this possibility, nothing is certain, and information of this magnitude would have already been confirmed.

Via: Nate The Hate