In recent weeks, what is most talked about on social networks is the absolute success that Halo Infinite has achieved thanks to its open beta of multiplayer mode, which has managed to satisfy (and not a little) both new players and veterans of the franchise, thanks to an excellent gunplay and attention to the smallest detail, some very well designed maps, and some really fun games. With all these aspects so well born, Halo Infinite multiplayer progression is now a top priority for 343 Industries.

This great news comes to us from the hand of Jerry hook, head of the 343 Industries design team, who in a tweet has expressed that the team is aware of user complaints about the progression systemAnd that when they come back from the Thanksgiving break, it will be the number one priority for their entire team.

Halo Infinite multiplayer progression is now a top priority for 343 Industries

Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression. We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team. – jerry hook (@hookscourt) November 28, 2021

Halo Infinite multiplayer Party mode will not be available after the Fracture: Tenrai event

It reassures, and a lot, that measures are already being studied in 343 Industries to fix the progression, since it is without a doubt the biggest criticism that the title can take, and that is something excellent, since it is something that over time , It can be fixed. Halo Infinite can now be enjoyed in its multiplayer mode, but many users are waiting like May water to live the new adventure of the Master Chief against the Outcasts, which will land on December 8.