There is very, very little time left for us to enjoy Halo Infinite and all the goodies which has included 343 Industries in the new franchise title. If you’re a fan of custom consoles, this Halo Infinite Xbox Series X has already been unboxed and is everything we asked it to be. Secondly, something that could arrive before the official launch of the game is the multiplayer mode from Halo Infinite, and it might be sooner than we’d expect from a game of this magnitude.

As you should already know, Halo Infinite will be released separately to its multiplayer mode, which will arrive in a free-to-play format for all those who want to get the hang of it. According to new rumors coming from the user Holodotapi, famous content filter about the franchise, the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It could be available from this next Monday, November 15. Additionally, Halodotapi claims to offer US $ 100 to a random follower if this information turns out to be wrong.

But the thing does not stop here. Sarasia4, another user known for leaking content about the title, he replied with a «You will see»To a user’s question about whether multiplayer would really be available this November 15th. Already with this are added two people who confirm with enough confidence that the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite will be launched this Monday, but we will have to wait to confirm the news.

The November 15, 2021 is Halo: Combat Evolved’s 20th anniversaryTherefore, it is quite likely that Microsoft is preparing some kind of celebration for the two decades of its original title. Given that Halo Infinite doesn’t come out for another month, it is quite likely that the company will launch the multiplayer mode separately free-to-play.

Halo Infinite will be released this December 8 for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. In addition, we know that the title will feature crossplay and crossprogression between platforms, as well as that will arrive on day one at the Xbox Game Pass service. On the other hand, the company has already revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for Halo Infinite on PC, so check them out if you plan to play on said platform.