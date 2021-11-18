Halo Infinite multiplayer changes have arrived

While the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, which came free-to-play to Xbox and PC consoles a few days ago, has not stopped receiving praise from fans, complaints related to the season pass have not stopped either. Thus, 343 Industries has revealed that a couple of changes have already been implemented.

Through his official Twitter account, John junyszek, Halo Community Manager, revealed a series of changes that have already been implemented in this multiplayer. One of the biggest complaints about this section is that to progress in the season pass it is necessary to perform a series of daily and weekly challenges, and the experience is not awarded for simply playing.

#HaloInfinite players can now earn XP by completing matchmade games. The “Play 1 Game” Daily Challenge is worth 50 XP each. The Challenge deck is also being updated to better serve players of all skill levels. (1/4) – Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 18, 2021

In this way, one of the first changes that have been implemented are the “Play 1 Game” rewards, which will grant experience for the season pass, just by playing a normal game. Similarly, some weekly and daily challenges were removed or adjusted to make this process less tedious. Lastly, temporary experience boosts have gone from just 30 minutes to one hour.

Along with this, all players who log in between November 23 and 30, will receive this week’s ultimate reward, the Sigil Mark VII visor. All these changes have already been implemented. In related topics, 343 Industries has revealed why this multiplayer is still treated as a beta.

Editor’s Note:

Good to see 343 Industries is listening to gamers. Many have welcomed this multiplayer with open hugs, and it would be a shame to see the public’s attention disappear just because of a lack of attention. Now we only have to discover what is the reaction to these changes.

Via: Halo Support