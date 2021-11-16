With the Xbox 20th Anniversary event ending just minutes away, the Halo Infinite servers are in trouble. One of the big hits of the event was the immediate launch of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, which can now be downloaded on both Xbox Series X | S and PC. It didn’t take long for users to download the beta; so much so that it is very likely that the servers are down. From what is being commended on networks, many players are getting a blue screen when downloading the Halo Infinite beta. So this is more than likely a general downfall, because the official Halo account has already spoken out about the issues:

Problems when downloading the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta due to the flow of players

“We hope that more players than ever will begin their journey as Spartans with Halo Infinite today. Please be patient as we work through these launch day bugs. If you run into any problems during the game, please let the Halo team know ”, we can read on Twitter. Please be patient, Spartans. We know that some players are getting a blue screen when trying to enter Halo Infinite. We are working on a beta build and it should be available, along with an update, soon. We work as fast as we can to get you to play. “

Finally Halo Infinite has become a temporary rival to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, as the multiplayer beta is available from today. Although it is a beta, the truth is that it is also a new free multiplayer for all Xbox and PC users, so it is expected that the numbers of players will break records for Xbox and 343 Industries. We will keep you informed as Xbox offers more official information.