Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Details Coming Soon

Halo Infinite will come out sometime in the final stretch of the year, but first it will enjoy a multiplayer beta phase so that fans can enjoy the news of the game before its official launch and, of course, to put the servers that host the game approved. At the moment, there is also no date for this test, but it seems that there could be news in the next few days.

For a few months now, Halo Infinite has been enjoying development updates known as Inside Infinite, where the team shares several of the news they have been working on for this installment and, the next chapter, according to the 343 Industries community manager , will be about “the flight”. This has prompted gamers to think about news about the first public beta for Halo Infinite.

The thing is that in 343 Industries, as in many other studies, public tests are known as “fligts” Since testing Halo: The Master Chief Collection, many fans have thought about the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta following this message.

Clarifying two topics!

1. This month’s Inside Infinite is about flighting ✈️

2. Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have * not * been sent out. Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand (via Inside Infinite) 📖 – John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 21, 2021

Junyszek reassures fans by assuring that invitations have not yet been sent and that the studio will notify in advance when and how the Halo Infinite tests will be accessible.

<br>

Following its last minute delay at the end of last year, Halo Infinite will go on sale at end of this 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox series X | S and PC. The date is not yet decided, but Phil Spencer assured that it is a matter of days.