Halo Infinite has been, without a doubt, one of the great launches of the year 2021, getting the praise of both the specialized critics and the general public. Specifically, many of those accolades have been directed to the story of Halo Infinite, which has been very popular with users, despite the fact that there is still much to tell.

However, it seems that the new stories that are added to the game will have a different author than the current one, since we have been able to know that Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaves 343 Industries. It was Aaron Linde himself who has confirmed the news through their social networks, where he has said that he will leave the study to “look for a new opportunity in 2022.”

Bittersweet news to report: I’m departing 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022. It was a terrifically difficult decision; Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest achievements of my career for the rest of my life. I’m so grateful to have been a part of it. – Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) December 31, 2021

Linde did not elaborate on what the future holds, but praised the time she spent at 343 Industries and affirmed that Halo Infinite is the best game she has ever worked on. Considering that the developer has a good resume behind him (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Guild Wars 2 or Destiny 2), his praise for the latest installment of the Master Chief is to be taken into consideration.

For those who do not know what Linde’s job was, he was in charge of creating more than 15,000 lines of dialogue for enemies and marines in Halo Infinite. Therefore, he has been in charge of us having some hilarious moments when we are faced with the confrontations that have generated a multitude of reactions on social networks.

Finally, it must be taken into account that although the Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaves 343 Industries, the studio continues to have enormous talent among its ranks, so both Linde and Linde will have a promising future, even though their paths diverge.