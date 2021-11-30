Halo Infinite launch trailer here!

After a delay and multiple occasions where public confidence faltered, Halo Infinite it is finally ready to reach our hands in just one week. To celebrate this Xbox Grand Event, Today the launch trailer for this title has been shared.

It will be next December 8 when Halo Infinite is finally available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as in Game Pass day one. In this way, the trailer that was shared today is focused on the campaign and the next great adventure of Master Chief. This is the official description:

“When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity is at stake, the Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. Step into the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from breathtaking heights to mysterious depths below the ring. Rescue the UNSC Marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as “the Outcasts.” Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the largest, most open, and most adventurous Halo experience to date. ”

While the multiplayer section has been available for a couple of weeks now, with people loving the work 343 Industries did this time around, the quality of the campaign is still in doubt, But this new trailer makes it clear that there is nothing to worry about. In related topics, changes to the multiplayer of Halo Infinite are already available.

Editor’s Note:

Originally, Halo Infinite would have arrived a year ago. However, throughout 2021 we have seen that the delay was the right decision. The game looks and plays great, and it looks like the campaign will finally deliver on fans.

Via: Halo