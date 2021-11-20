Halo fans have been in luck all week. If at the beginning of it, coinciding with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, it was confirmed that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite was already available worldwide, now we have been able to know that Halo Infinite is already gold.

343 Industries itself has confirmed that Halo Infinite is already gold, through a streaming held today, where we have been able to see content from the title campaign. However, it was when the team members were playing multiplayer when he confirmed the news.

Halo Infinite is already gold

After a few years in which the new installment of the Master Chief has gone through some complications, something that was evident the first time they showed the title to the public in motion, that Halo Infinite is already gold is great news, as it means that, in the absence of the small corrections that the development team has to make, the title is already officially finished in its development.

Halo Infinite’s First Multiplayer Event Comes Next Week – So Will It Be

However, despite the fact that Halo Infinite is already gold, there are some elements that will not reach the title at launch. For example, today it has also been confirmed that the game’s cooperative campaign will not arrive until May 2022, so we will still have to wait a bit to have the full experience.

But even so, that the title has already concluded its development is, without a doubt, news to celebrate. Halo Infinite will hit the market on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.