Halo Infinite has already won its first GOTY

In just a few hours, The Game Awards will take place, where we will meet the winners of multiple categories focused on celebrating the best of this year. However, this time we will have a great absence, We talk about Halo Infinite, who, due to its release date, could not be nominated this year. Fortunately, fans are not forgetting this installment, and they have already given him his first GOTY.

Although basically all the categories of The Game Awards are selected by the press and some industry experts, there is one category that falls completely in the hands of the fans. We are talking about Players’ Voice Award, which already has a winner, and it is about Halo Infinite.

Congratulations to @Halo Infinite winner of the Players’ Voice Award, a 100% fan voted award at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/KgQZpeouWm – The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2021

That’s right, a game that just hit the market yesterday, It was already selected by the public as the best game of 2021. While it is true that the campaign has barely 24 hours on the market, the multiplayer section has been available for a couple of weeks, so players are surely referring to this part of the title.

The Game Awards will begin in a matter of hours, and here you can enjoy this event live. Similarly, here you can check our Halo Infinite review.

Without a doubt, a rather strange decision on the part of the players. Unlike other awards, Players’ Voice Award is basically a popularity contest and, while it is true that Halo Infinite It’s not perfect, all the players are quite happy.

Via: The Game Awards