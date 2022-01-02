The surprises with the Halo Infinite still do not end and, is that, several players have discovered a secret scene in which information about the lore of the game is revealed.

Many of us have returned to the Halo universe at the hands of the Master Chief in the new installment of this saga that has accumulated so many fans. And, is that, the possibility of playing on the computer by being subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass has made it one of the most played games in recent months.

Yes, it is true that the campaign can be made somewhat short for those players who expected a Halo with an extreme duration. But for those most loyal to the franchise, the hours it lasts are just and necessary. Also, being at the controls again of one of the best video game characters is wonderful.

And, although many players have already had time to process everything told in the new haloOthers have been searching through the game to find hidden content. What has been found is a scene that should have been part of the end of the game, but ended up being discarded.

Fans of the saga have not been slow to start speculating about the meaning of this scene and why it was not used in the final version of the game. The truth is that at the narrative level this scene gives many clues about what the game could have been, even today with the fish already sold.

If you have not finished the game yet, it is best not to see that scene, so you will avoid any type of spoiler about it or create some expectations different from reality. For those of you who have already finished with this game, we have left you at the top the direct video to the scene we have talked about.

Halo Infinite is available for Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, Xbox Series S and X; as well as for the Xbox One and computers. The price of the game is somewhat high and more when you can play thanks to the Game Pass for less than 13 euros per month if we opt for the Ultimate version.