The multiplayer of Halo Infinite has been a hit on the table: its premiere has been a success and the number of players is through the roof. Now, whether you are new or a veteran in the saga, the passage through The academy, the game’s tutorial, is more than just a procedure. That which: Did you know that there is a secret achievement in it?

After the introduction scene of The Academy, we will be taken to a circuit in which we will learn the basics: how to jump, how to sprint or how to slide. If we look closely, before entering that first area we will see, just to the left, A console.





When activating the console our AI will time the time it takes to overcome this first section of the tutorial, however the interesting thing is that if we succeed in less than 25 seconds we will jump the secret achievement Greased Lightning.

Now, achieving that time also has its trick. Therefore, in Extra Life We have prepared a mini video guide for you and five essential tips.





You have to get through the hatch before the 10 second mark. To do this, it is best to perform three jumps in the boxes that you will see on the right And hang you from the jumps





The second sore spot is a pronounced ledge that will appear after exiting the first corridor. To get there we must jump from the boxes to the right and take into account the angle.





On the other hand, and this is essential, we will have to do the whole process sprinting. Not only because of reducing the time, but because it is the only way to achieve the long jumps for the two previous points.





Didn’t it come out the first time? Don’t worry: jumping over the fence behind the final walkway of the section you will return to the beginning of the circuit and you will be able to reset the timer on the console.

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite is available now and offers a dozen maps and a variety of modes. And this is just the beginning: on December 8th the campaign will arrive and with it the Master Chief. You better be in shape and achieving those 25 seconds will be your litmus test.