One of the most recognized characters by the gamer community, especially by fans of shooters games, is: master Chief, this epic character belongs to the Halo video game saga, and over time it has delivered fascinating games to the community.

And one of his latest installments is Halo Infinite, which follows the adventures of the mighty Master Chief through space. However, this title contains something extra, and it is multiplayer with different game modes, one of them being Battle royale.

This type of Battle royale like Warzone Y Fortnite, usually add new outfits so that they are acquired by users and increase their popularity. In this case, Halo Infinite surprise your community with a cat ears helmet that you are going to love it.

Halo Infinite: the Spartan and their kawaii Neko helmet leave everyone with their mouths open

As you read, an amazing cat-eared helmet comes to Halo Infinite to dress the Spartan. This accessory can be obtained through the purchase of the package called “Cat Lovers”, which has a price of 1000 credits.

The package has a amulet for the weapon, a unique color scheme for your armor and lastly the helmet accessory called Purfect Audio, better known as “Cat ears”, which presents a pretty Neko kawaii style.

And although it seems very simple, this little detail has made the community go crazy in the best way, especially cat lovers, since as many know, the look of the Spartan uniform is quite aggressive and futuristic, but at the moment adding the cat ears adds cuteness points to the armor.

If you are a follower of Halo Infinite you will know that it is full of quite eye-catching and unique packagesHowever, to date the community favorite has been the package “Cat Lovers”. And you do you think?

