If you enjoy customizing your Spartan, you’ll want to know this: Halo Infinite has a helmet with cat ears. And so you can get it, although it will cost you. Regardless of whether or not Halo Infinite fans agree with the way 343 Industries handles XP progression in multiplayer, there is no denying that there are some very nice and detailed cosmetic items available, either via Battle Pass rewards or to purchase directly through the store.

If players have recently entered the game’s multiplayer, they will have noticed that Halo Infinite has a cat-eared helmet and some are already using it. East cosmetic object is part of a package, and we will explain how you can get it.

Halo Infinite has a helmet with cat ears

This may not be the best news for Halo players trying to save a bit of money, but the cat ears cosmetic is sadly only available through the in-game store. The item is part of the cat lover’s package and his Acquisition will cost players 1000 credits. Credits can be purchased in the store itself with your local currency. At the moment, there is no other way to get the cosmetic item.

This is what the Cat Lover Pack for Halo Infinite Multiplayer: