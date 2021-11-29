In just a few days we will be able to enjoy the long-awaited Halo Infinite and the new adventures of the Master Chief both on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One as well as on PC, as well as being available the same day of launch on Xbox Game Pass. Regarding the Halo Infinite multiplayer, will also be available on December 8, 2021, although we can already enjoy it thanks to the beta, which is active for all players.

Without a doubt, this year 2021 has been very important for 343 Industries and Microsoft, since the Halo Infinite transformation both in its campaign mode and in multiplayer mode, it has been brutal. So now, while we wait for December 8, Halo Infinite has received two spectacular new live-action trailers, as shared HALO through his official YouTube channel.

When will Halo Infinite be available on Game Pass?

Halo Infinite Gets Two Spectacular New Live-Action Trailers

The first trailer shows us the conflicts throughout the history of mankind and the rise of heroes in the context of the battle of the Master Chief. The second trailer for Halo Infinite is the most spectacular, being the continuation of the first. In this new CGI, we see the Master Chief doing what he does best, eliminating his enemies, the Exiles, in different ways, such as with the powerful gravity hammer of an exiled soldier, something that we can do in the game. Without a doubt, the promotion of Halo Infinite is being more than excellent.