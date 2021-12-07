Today the impressions of the campaign began to be published Halo: Infinite on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X | S, so we can finally get a taste of what the new 343 Industries experience has to offer. Interestingly, a gamer figured out how to fly using the physics of the game and they are comparing it to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch.

“That changes EVERYTHING”, was what he said Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) on his Twitter account earlier today, when he shared a video of almost a minute in which we see him using a hammer, a warthog, the hook and a propeller to fly for more than 3 km. See below this incredible feat in Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X | S.

In the video in question we can see that the player is positioned behind a Warthog with a hammer and hits it to send it flying through the air. Right after this, the player uses the grappling hook to latch onto the Warthog and propel himself through the air before releasing himself and adjusting his position with the thruster. For a few seconds the Master Chief flies through the air until he falls on top of a tower in an incredible way.

“In case anyone is wondering, that launch was 3 km“Blitz clarifies in his comments. This feat attracted the attention of the official Xbox account, which rates its landing with a 10/10. Other players have compared Halo: Infinite to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildThe physics of the game also allowed players to do similar crazy things.

The campaign of Halo: Infinite arrives this Wednesday, December 8, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as the Xbox Game Pass service. Halo: Infinite multiplayer arrived last month and is a free-to-play experience for all players.