Grab your battle rifles and energy swords because Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai Limited Time Event is Back. It initially took place for the first time shortly after Halo Infinite multiplayer launched. Players had access to a whole new section of cosmetics as well as a rather interesting armor module that featured the samurai skin. Although there was a good reception, it had its failures.

For this limited-time Halo Infinite event, 343i has introduced numerous changes that seek to make fans happier by making it easier to unlock cosmetics for samurai armor.

Halo Infinite Limited Time Event Returns

Halo Waypoint welcomed the spartans into the new year with the return of the Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai Limited-Time Event, a free, limited-time event. Players can now unlock special cosmetics and rewards by completing specific multiplayer challenges and playing chaotic Party mode playlists that randomly generate weapons. The cosmetics from the past event return with some new ones.

Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaves 343 Industries

The second round of the event will be available from January 4 to 11. 343i stated that this is the second of six times they plan to have the Fracture: Tenrai event. If players continue to have trouble unlocking the samurai-themed pieces for their armor, they will be able to continue their progress during the next planned Tenrai event.