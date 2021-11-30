Halo Infinite - Fracture: Tenrai event dates confirmed in 2022

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite brought the event for a limited time Fracture: Tenrai with more than interesting playlists and rewards to immerse yourself in their frantic battles for hours while we await the launch of the campaign in December.

Although the event is about to come to an end, 343 Industries ad various dates on which players will be able to access Fracture: Tenrai on Halo Infinite over the next several months, either to play in the playlists or to unlock the Yoroi Samurai armor. Next, we detail all the dates on which it will be available Fracture: Tenrai in the multiplayer of Halo Infinite in the inbound 2022.

Week 2: January 4, 2022 – January 10, 2022

Week 3: February 4, 2022 – February 7, 2022

Week 4: February 22, 2022 – March 2, 2022

Week 5: March 19, 2022 – April 5, 2022

Week 6: April 19, 2022 to April 26, 2022

For now, we do not know if the event will continue to update dates after April 2022, however, it seems that 343 Industries believe more comfortable than Fracture: Tenrai is available in a trimmed form for the next few months, rather than being permanently installed with your playlists in Halo Infinite.

The Halo Infinite campaign just around the corner

While you enjoy the free multiplayer of Halo Infinite on Pc and consoles Xbox, we remind you that the campaign is about to arrive with Master Chief and a story that, in our preview, left us quite excited. “The game seems to take what was already done correctly and incorporate it into this new open world with some new proposals that work quite well. The campaign promises to be long and full of action and mystery “ read the full note here.

