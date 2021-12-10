Halo Infinite: does the campaign hide a tribute to Craig, the character who became a meme of the game?

Halo Infinite hides a tribute to Craig, the character who became a meme at the game’s famous presentation in 2020.

The campaign of Halo Infinite is now available on platforms Microsoft with a new adventure for the legendary master Chief: an experience that reminds us of the best installments of the saga and that is far from the bad concepts that that unfortunate presentation left us in 2020.

Craig, the video game star meme of 2020

Within the framework of E3 2020, Microsoft presented a playable preview of the campaign on PC Halo Infinite with errors palpable to the naked eye, both in lighting and shading, drawing distance and textures in general and, what was more to talk about, the face of “Craig”, an NPC who was screaming at us to get him out of there. In fact, Craig became a meme of the world of video games: And what better than to achieve a redemption and laugh at the mistakes of the past? It seems that the people of 343 Industries took advantage of the “reconstruction” of the world of Halo Infinite to integrate a tribute to his peculiar and enduring character in the Halo landscape.

The image comes from forums of Reddit: you can see some stones at the bottom of the landscape with the recognizable face of Craig. It can also be an optical illusion, although the stone’s shape, lighting, and location would tell otherwise. This is not the only one easter egg from Halo Infinite that is related to this character, but also added the “Craig Zeta Halo Tour”, An event that, at the moment, we do not know what impact it will have on the game.

Beyond the image of Craig in meme form, the character has seen a notable improvement since its introduction in 2020. Months ago, 343 Industries launched a overview of the campaign Halo Infinite, and where we saw Craig with huge changes.

