With Forza Horizon 5 in digital and physical stores around the world, the next big bet from Xbox and Microsoft to end the year is Halo Infinite. After a delay of one year and many doubts, we are less than a month away from its launch and 343 Industries try to put an end to all doubts and convince the players, especially with regard to the multiplayer and his Battle Pass.

If we think about the Battle Pass at the moment, examples such as Fortnite or Warzone will come to mind, but the developer studio wants to distance itself from those multiplayer proposals with a pass that does not expire once the next season is reached of contents. So, if we get any of the two Battle Passes, the free one or the paid one, we can get the future content of the game.

In short, as they have commented Jerry hook, design director, and Chris blohmLead Progression Designer, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be a player-first experience, so there will be no random loot boxes, no loot boxes:

To advance in the Battle Pass we will have to go completing certain weekly challenges.

The events will only be available for two weeks and will offer exclusive content .

Every three months a legendary cosmetic to Battle Pass holders.

With each battle pass we access a different armor core that we can visually modify. The first will be the core of the armor Mark VII.

The first battle pass, in both its free and paid versions, it will focus on Halo Reach and will be titled "Heroes of Reach".

Let us remember that the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be completely free with a huge amount of content to keep the community active. However, 343 has not dispensed with the campaign mode and will offer a single player experience comparable to the best installments of the franchise. Halo Infinite will go on sale next December 8 and will be available from the same day on Xbox Game Pass.