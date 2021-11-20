Halo Infinite completes its development and reaches the gold phase

343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite development is complete, so the most ambitious game in the series to date has reached the gold phase and it can start its production to reach physical stores on time on December 8. Everything pointed to the fact that the title was not going to suffer any additional delay, less when its multiplayer mode was released with a free-to-play beta that has already made history on Steam. In addition, recently we could see a comparison of the campaign mode as it looked a year ago to how it will end up looking in the final version of the game.

Halo Infinite promises to deliver an incredible experience on Xbox and PC with stunning 4K graphics and a first-class multiplatform game. Additionally, on both Xbox Series X and supported PCs, there will be enhanced features such as up to 120 FPS and greatly reduced loading times for smooth gameplay that reflects the capabilities of the next generation of games.

This is how the most ambitious Halo in history is posed

The Halo Infinite campaign takes place after the events of Halo 5, when the Master Chief’s journey trying to understand what happened to Cortana leads him to Zeta Halo, where “The Gun” is hidden. The game takes place in an open world in which it stands out to be able to use new weapons to face new enemies in an adventure with a new upgrade system for the Master Chief costume that grant new abilities.

For its part, the multiplayer mode of the title has been reimagined and promises to have seasonal updates to evolve the experience over time with unique events, new modes and maps, and community-focused content. Players will be able to enjoy a Arena mode in which the game returns to its roots with fair starts, equipment on the map and squads of 4 players; there will also be a Big Team Battle mode that mixes a wide variety of weapons and equipment to enjoy the mayhem in a large team that takes advantage of the entire spectrum of Halo’s sandbox.

Wait comes to its end. Will Halo Infinite be the best game in the series =