While it had already been revealed that the cooperative campaign of Halo InfiniteAs well as the Forge mode, they were not going to be available alongside the game’s official launch in December, with many hoping that these additions would be available early next year. Nevertheless, It was recently confirmed that this will not be the case, and players will have to wait longer than planned.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Joseph Staten, Chief Creative Officer at 343 Industries, noted that the extension of the first season of Halo Infinite means these two modes have been delayed. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We can’t commit to tough dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things could go up the priority stack for us. If it turns out that our progression system just isn’t working the way we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks sooner, then we as a team will make those decisions and clearly communicate to our fans why we are doing certain things. “

Originally, the first season of Halo Infinite it was only going to last three months, but extending it to six means that the cooperative campaign will now be available in May 2022, As minimum. On the other hand, the Forge mode will arrive with the third season, something that could happen until September of next year.

Although at the moment there are no specific dates for these two modes, players will have to wait a long time before enjoying these sections in their entirety. For its part, 343 Industries is working to improve the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, and here you can know the recent changes to this mode. In the same way, we already played the campaign of this title, and here we tell you more about it.

While it is a disappointment that these modes have been delayed, this means that 343 Industries has enough time to, not only improve them, but also pay attention to the multiplayer of this title, something that has captivated thousands of players in a pair. of days.

Via: Eurogamer