We have bad news for the fans, well Halo Infinite Campaign Opening Scene Leaked. As you may have heard by now, the Halo Infinite campaign advance embargoes have been lifted for the press, media, and select content creators. This allows access to the first four missions with some restrictions, such as not making spoilers, as indicated by 343i.

It is also intended that fans can see in depth what the game offers, so media and others have been invited to share their Halo Infinite first impressions. Unfortunately, it seems that the opening scene of the Halo Infinite campaign has been leaked, and other additional spoilers that you will be able to see on the internet.

Halo Infinite Campaign Opening Scene Leaked

If you look in the right places on websites like Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube, videos are being uploaded of what appears to be the opening scene of the Infinite campaign. If you don’t want to spoil the surprise, We advise you to stay away from videos with spoilers that are circulating on the net. Of course, we will not share the video. The Halo Infinite campaign is coming up next month, December 8, and if you want to know more about the campaign, there are plenty of spoiler-free videos for you to check out.

Digita Foundry Analyzes Halo Infinite Performance on Xbox Series X | S

Earlier this week, Microsoft and 343 also surprised fans with the Halo Infinite free multiplayer launch, of which we will publish some impressions very soon. It’s a shame the opening scene of the Halo Infinite campaign was leaked. But with a little help from everyone, we can prevent this content from going viral. Any official information about the game can be found in the Halo website.