Halo Infinite beta kicks off this week

For several months that 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite would have a multiplayer beta this summer. Well, the time has come and yes, you too will be able to participate in the multiplayer test. Exactly when is it and what should you do to be part of it? Don’t worry, here we tell you step by step.

Specifically it will be tomorrow, July 29, when the beta of the game starts and you will have until the Sunday, August 1 to enjoy it. In terms of content, the test will focus on the Bot Arena, where teams of four players will face off against bots on the maps of Bazaar, Live Fire and Recharge. Now, if you want to participate, you need to be part of the program Halo Insider, and so you can register.

– Visit the site of Halo Insider and create an account.

– Open the email you registered with and verify it.

– Choose the platform and the tests in which you want to participate.

– Link your different accounts.

Once you have followed all these steps you will have already registered to receive future invitations for the different betas that the game will have.

Halo Infinite It is scheduled to be released at the end of the year for consoles Xbox and PC.

Via: VGC

