Although it has only been released for two days (in its beta), 343 already announced that the First changes to the progression of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass They will arrive very soon, starting from Friday. In a recent tweet, 343 Industries Community Director John Junyszek has confirmed that the Halo Infinite developers are planning to implement some changes to the Battle Pass to respond to player complaints about the slow progression of the Battle Pass. Battle Pass.

Regarding the Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression changes, Junyszek explained that players the daily challenges will always be available «play 1 game» so that all players have a consistent way of progressing. Additionally, the developers are also planning to tweak, fix, and remove some weekly challenges based on player feedback.

Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression changes

Among other things, Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression changes include more difficult and unpopular challenges will be modified or removed. Also that the duration of the XP boosts has also been increased to one hour (up from 30 minutes). This change is intended to improve the usefulness and value of experience boosts, especially for fans of large team battles, which often take a long time to complete.

Overall, it’s great to see the developers address fan concerns so quickly, although it’s unclear if these changes will be enough. However, the developers have stated that they are committed to the evolution of these types of systems over time. Junyszek announced So when these changes are made to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression, the Developers will have to reset the challenges and progress of the weekly challenges for all players.

To compensate for this inconvenience, Sigil Mark VII Visor Ultimate Reward will be awarded to all players that connect from November 23 to 30.