Halo Infinite Battle Pass price revealed

In just over a month we will all be playing Halo Infinite, but in the meantime, new details have been revealed to us about his Battle Pass and specifically, what its cost will be. Similarly, 343 Industries also explained why they did not choose to create a battle pass expire.

Specific, Jerry Hook, lead game designer, and Chris blohm, lead progression designer, who had previously revealed new details about this system to us, explained that the Battle pass it will cost $ 10. Similarly, Blohm He mentioned that they don’t want this pass to be temporary since people “have other things to play for.”

Also, the developer revealed that they don’t want to pressure people to play. Halo InfiniteInstead, they prefer that they “feel excited and excited” to return to the game, rather than just because of the temporality of the game. Battle Pass.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: The price of the Battle Pass is very good, since that is what it usually costs in other games. But in the case of Infinite, it is worth remembering that we will not have to worry about it expiring, since we will be able to complete the pass at our own pace.

Via: GamesRadar