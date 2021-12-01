Xbox Game Pass it does not stop, and continues to offer a good number of games available to all players. After a November with releases like Forza Horizon 5, December will deliver us Halo Infinite, as well as Stardew Valley, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Among Us, and a series of quite interesting titles.

Starting tomorrow, December 2, an extensive list of games will begin arriving on Xbox Game Pass.. Right away you can find out all the news for this service:

–ANVIL (Console and PC) – December 2

–Archvale (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 2

–Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) – December 2

–Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 2

–Rubber bandits (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 2

–Stardew valley (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 2

–Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 2

–Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 7

–Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 8

–One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 9

–Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 14

–Among us (Console) – December 14

Without a doubt, the list for the first half of December looks very good. Obviously, Halo Infinite is the stellar title, but you deliver as Stardew valley and Among us they are perfect to play in company with more people. Similarly, Final Fantasy XIII-2 is an extensive RPG that will give hours and hours of entertainment to the public.

In related topics, the Xbox Series S was the best-selling console during Black Friday. Similarly, this is the GOTY of 2021 for Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

Editor’s Note:

Once again, Xbox Game Pass proves that this is one of the best services around. Now we just have to wait and see if the second half of December also offers a great list of games, or something more relaxed.

Via: Xbox