most of games announced for Xbox Game Pass Throughout the first fortnight of this December, they have already landed on the successful subscription service from Redmond. Although, in the meantime, most users were eagerly awaiting the launch of the new Halo installment, a long-awaited moment that became a reality yesterday afternoon. So as usual, not only has the new Master Chief adventure arrived at Game Pass, but another interesting game has also arrived. Therefore, from SomosXbox we announce that Halo Infinite and another game are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Although, before showing you a brief description, the download link and the platforms on which this new game is available on Xbox Game Pass, we remind you that Man of Medan and 5 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass in early December. You already know that removing from the First Party games, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

Here are some of the big games coming to Xbox Game Pass for launch in 2022

Halo Infinite now available on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity is at stake, Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. Start over and step into the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of Halo’s ring in Halo Infinite.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 now available on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

Ahoy, pirates! Fight hordes of enemies, venture out with trusted allies, and experience incredible One Piece action straight out of the anime on One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ! Stand in the thick of the One Piece world as buildings collapse around you and attacks spew smoke and dust with every action on the battlefield.