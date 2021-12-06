I doubt that this is the first time that we are faced with a “yes, but no, but actually yesAs cheeky as Halo Infinite, but I swear by these little fingers that now type and feed me that such an obvious case does not come to mind. Know how to be a great game, but also insists on stumble on the easiest.

343 Industries signature on Halo Infinite one of those cartwheels that can easily put a whole community of purists on the warpath, but to change the usual linearity for the freedom of an open world seems to me a superb achievement within the whole. More serious is that the study of Microsoft had in their hands everything necessary to shape a GOTY and that, surprisingly, it ended up slipping through their fingers.

A story that keeps twisting excessively

Let me begin this text by keeping the story letter in a safe place. Not only to save possible spoilers, but to not influence more than necessary in what I think we all know is a quilombo of epic proportions.

History has already taken so many turns that even for those of us who have been there game after game, including spin-offs like Halo Wars, it’s hard to follow the thread. Good that they are bad, bad that they are good, and a story that twists too much getting dangerously close to other uncontrolled video game ravings like the one in the Kingdom Hearts saga.

What was once an impregnable bastion, is now a hope wiped out in just four minutes. What seemed like the last threat to humanity is now only the preamble to presenting another imminent danger. Bugs that come out of absolute nothingness and that turn out to be more and more powerful and ancient. Apparently no one knew that they had always been there, hidden in the shadows.





I respect those who are firm followers of this plot, but I cannot help but have the feeling that it is still erratic and cheating. Although I do not consider them the champions of good narrative -not even close-, with Bungie the point of the story was clearer.

In any case, I already tell you that I will always defend the saga Halo to death, but for other quite more satisfactory reasons that have little or nothing to do with the lore of the franchise. Speaking in silver, 90% of shooters on the market already want to have these shootings.

Two outstanding ideas

What begins with a classic and linear adventure is nothing more than a section to introduce us to two things, the world that we will have ahead in the next few hours and the hook, probably the best invention in the history of Halo.





It helps you to move faster by hooking yourself on the walls or the floor of eternal corridors, to approach enemies and hit them with a blow to all the noses, to open holes towards the meat of threats with a shield, to collect weapons from a distance, to do what Own with bombs waiting to be thrown at groups of critters, and to climb and swing among the trees of a world that screams for you to hug the Spider-Man in the Master Chief.

You have no idea what darn fun What is it. Not only is it an excellent mobility tool in a world big and rugged enough to make you bored running around it, it’s that its playable capabilities and its inclusion as a weapon make you feel agile, powerful and, above all, unpredictable.

The Spartan features four special abilities more that you collect as the campaign progresses. Four other tools that you will have already tried if you have played its free multiplayer: shield, sonar, deployable barrier and dodge.

Well, I am very sorry for those who have worked on them, but I have not been able to avoid sweating olympically at all because, in addition to being fatally implemented at the usability level – they are changed with a quick access code on the crosshead despite the fact that there are buttons free in command that I do not remember having touched-, the hook is the authentic and only protagonist of Halo Infinite.

A Halo a la Far Cry

And with that same hook, grabbing onto the treetops to jump several meters as if you were a damn superhero -and climbing up the enemy Banshee who have the audacity to get too close-, we pass to what has undoubtedly been another of the most controversial topics of Halo Infinite. Its open world.

It’s a lot easier than you think to get an idea of ​​what change means. Broadly speaking, this is a Halo a la Far Cry. A huge map with a small collection of clear main objectives and a heap of enemy bases to clear to mark on the map another cholon of side missions waiting to be completed.





Resistance soldiers who are under attack and need your help, propaganda towers waiting to be destroyed, special enemies that keep just as special weapons in safety and, my favorite, skill points needed to improve tools – quick summary, that the hook can be grasped further, does electrical damage and allows you to hit the ground generating a shock wave that stuns and damages enemies.

And why is that pifostio good? For the same reason that we have commented a few lines above. Because there are more enemies waiting to be annihilated and more encounters in which to enjoy well-defined remote explosions, blows to the head from above and, obviously, challenging shootouts of me against the world in which to sweep the invading forces off the map. A gear as well oiled as that of that multiplayer that, with its jump to the free-to-play format, is already its own entity.

We have come to shoot

Shooting you out is by far the thing you want the most, and having more opportunities to do so than those offered by the campaign are always welcome. The rest of the moments HaloFrom the entrance to the sack with a tank firing cannon shots to the escape on a quad with everything exploding in your path, the story already gives you more or less scripted, but it is even more satisfactory to mount them yourself.





Do not imagine a scenario in which endless new strategies are opened to you, there is nothing here that implies stealthily entering or enjoying different options in order to complete a camp. This boils down to hitting three shots and having a damn army on you, but you don’t need much more.

I don’t know if the nostalgia for Halo 3 still makes me believe that these enemies hide and flank very well, but the feeling is that only when you think you’re the cursed one Master Chief, and freak out in line with a careful mix of wariness and hesitation, you can stand up to them.

In other words, I finished the campaign on fixed gear because my only objective was to be able to enjoy without pressure to continue traveling the map, freeing bases and hitting shots. And you have no idea how much I’m enjoying it. Still not the gunplay from Bungie -I still lack weight and force in most weapons, especially the aliens–, but finally it begins to resemble him a lot.

Forgivable stumbling

I understand that at this point many of you will already be wondering what comes then I cry so much, if I have had the flaws to hold on to that forgivable stumbling only because of a lore that is not related to me. Nothing is further from reality. In fact, I have not even taken it into account when citing this duality of the headline.

When Halo It gets serious, when he gives up the madness of jumping out of a Banshee and hooking the ship coming from behind to drop its pilot and grab it, it becomes sovereignly monotonous. All the efforts that go into creating a fun and challenging world out in the open go overboard when the plot must continue.

Their shootings are still fun because, in essence, that’s the spirit of Halo both under a blue sky and with a metal roof over our heads, but its passage through the second half of the plot feels repetitive, slow, lack of ideas and, especially, clonic.





Corridors and rooms repeated ad nauseam make up underground facilities in which only a spark of genius – sparkle, rather – manages to break a bit that absurd routine in which 343 is castled. Did you complain about that doll’s face in that first trailer that forced to delay the game? I wish they had added even more time, because that was the least.

VidaExtra’s opinion

What must have been a tremendous climax undeniably smells of haste. To the “with this already it is worthHow bad it sounds and how bad it tastes. To that sanbenito that we have hung on Microsoft on his triple-A double-A ambition productions since Game Pass came on the scene.

Forza Horizon 5 may have been saved from burning, but there are times when Halo Infinite that inevitably remind that “half cooked”Of which so much has been said in the last blockbusters of Microsoft. There is money and talent to do better, but the feeling is that you have to fill gaps and games end up paying the price of a rush that is never welcome in this sector.





And despite it you forgive him. Because the season is short and the drink, despite being hard on the throat and bitter towards the end, has left you a great taste in the mouth. Because from there you can enjoy a whole world waiting to be explored and released at your own pace in search of a more than likely twist.

Because, ultimately, this is more shots accompanied by a Master Chief who rocks everything and a hook that adds even more points on that scale. How can I not want it. Halo Infinite at least it does well what I have come to look for. I know I should ask for more, but at this point you should forgive me if I am satisfied with that.