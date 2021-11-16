Halo: facts, history and curiosities of the Master Chief saga

20 years is not little. Halo, the Master Chief saga celebrates two decades among us, and we celebrate it by collecting data and curiosities.

The launch of Halo Infinite later this year marks not only a new entry in the series, but also the celebration of the 20th anniversary of one of the most important FPS franchises in history. In this note we tell you some interesting facts and curiosities about Halo from Xbox.

We remind you that Xbox will celebrate 20 years of Halo and Xbox with an online event on November 15 at 3:00 p.m. (ARG) through the official channels of Youtube, Twitch and Facebook.

A walk through time

Twenty years of Halo brought many interesting events for a saga that never ceased to amaze us with its huge science fiction universe. It all started with the launch of Halo Combat Evolved (2001) for the first Xbox, a spectacular shooter that would introduce us to one of the brand’s flagship characters, Master Chief. A few years later came Halo 2 (2004) with the introduction of online multiplayer on consoles, a complete revolution at the time.

For 2007, the saga was very well positioned, but with Halo 3 a point of unsurpassed narrative quality was reached so far. Anyway, Halo 4 (2012) surprised us all with a graphic jump in Xbox 360 from the hand of 343 Industries. Later, success came with Halo 5 (2015) that had the biggest release of the saga.

And while fans were sure that the Master Chief story was already over, in 2019 it was released The Master Chief Collection, a compilation of the entire remastered saga, just to prepare for the arrival of Halo Infinite, which will arrive later this year at Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Pc.

Achievements and curiosities of the saga

With two decades in the industry, there is no doubt that Halo has some interesting facts and curiosities to share with us:

The series has sold more than 81 million copies so far.

More than 6 billion products were sold worldwide.

More than 3 million users played Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Pc and Xbox One in its launch week. And in total, more than 41 million hours of play were accumulated in all of 2020.

More than 3 million users played Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC and Xbox One in its launch week. And in total, more than 41 million hours of play were accumulated in all of 2020. Halo received more than 1,000 media and industry awards, accolades and nominations, including more than 100 "Game of the Year" awards from leading media organizations, plus "Game of the Decade" awards.

Along with Mario and Donkey Kong, Master Chief has consistently been ranked among the most recognized video game characters of all time, with lists on Guiness, Empire and others.

The franchise collects more than 30 novels, live-action adaptations and upcoming TV series in Paramount Pictures+.

