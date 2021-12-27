If you are a fan of Halo maybe you already knew that Halo Combat Evolved was going to be a single multiplayer only, and it would run online in the early 2000s. It’s hard to imagine Halo: Combat Evolved without its campaign. Sure, Halo’s co-op and split-screen multiplayer eventually became iconic, but future Sparts got their start in Halo through the campaign. And this was on the verge of not happening.

Recently, the Halo multiplayer programmer Stefan Sinclair, has revealed that when the game began development in 1999, the single player campaign was not even on anyone’s radar, and that Halo Combat Evolved was going to be a multiplayer only.

Halo Combat Evolved was going to be a single multiplayer only

Halo Combat Evolved was going to be an online multiplayer only even in all its initial plans, Sinclair said, adding that Halo would be the showcase game for both the original Xbox and its multiplayer subscription service, Xbox Live. Only after the multiplayer was in a solid place, Bungie decided to create a single player campaign. Today, Halo: Combat Evolved’s multiplayer may seem a bit dated, but it has continued to be enjoyed by fans.

According to most of the fans, Halo Infinite still retains much of that classic shooter feel while updating it for modern gamers. Recently, Bungie released a skin that recreates the original Halo skin using the characters and armor from the 30th Anniversary pack now available in Destiny 2.