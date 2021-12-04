Halo co-creator to help EA create Battlefield stories

The latest results and criticism that Battlefield 2042 has had seems that they have served EA to move the company and the work teams, with a view to creating something more solid for the future. This is demonstrated by the last steps of the company, where the Halo co-creator will help EA create the Battlefield stories, thought of a universe that is all hyperconnected.

As detailed GameSpotBattlefield General Manager Byron Beede has hired none other than Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto. East will be on a mission to lead a new studio that will focus exclusively on the storytelling content for the series, approaching them from a point of view of creating a universe connected with all games.

Speaking with the aforementioned outlet, Beede has detailed the following (translated): “The Seattle-based Lehto team will be on a mission to create storytelling opportunities now and in the future. These experiences will take shape in seasons after the last release, Battlefield 2042 ”. In this way, we can ensure that EA is pulling the strings to repair the clearly damaged image of the saga.

However, these moves are not everything, as while Lehto and his team will work on the narrative content of the saga, Ripple Effect, the team behind Battlefield Portal, will be working on developments after the latest installment, as new ideas and projects. These two teams will continue to work under the roof of DICE, but with much higher expectations.

