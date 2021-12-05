The community of Battlefield players knows very well that each of its installments has presented us with a unique narrative environment, with stories that have touched our hearts, so for all fans this has a great weight in the franchise.

Something that has caught our attention is that the latest results and criticism that Battlefield 2042 has had seems that they have served EA to move the company and the work teams, with a view to creating something more solid for the future.

This is demonstrated by the last steps of the company, where the co-creator of Halo will help EA create the stories of Battlefield, designed in a universe that is all hyperconnected. Battlefield General Manager Byron Beede has hired none other than Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto.

He will have the mission of directing a new studio that will focus exclusively on the storytelling content for the series, approaching them from a point of view of creating a universe connected to all games.

Halo co-creator to help EA create Battlefield stories

Speaking with the aforementioned outlet, Beede has detailed the following (translated): “The Seattle-based Lehto team will be on a mission to create storytelling opportunities now and in the future.”

“These experiences will take shape in seasons after the last release, Battlefield 2042.” In this way, we can assure that EA is pulling the strings to repair the clearly damaged image of the saga.

However, these moves are not everything, as while Lehto and his team will work on the narrative content of the saga, Ripple Effect, the team behind the Battlefield Portal, will be working on developments after the last installment, such as new ideas and Projects. These two teams will continue to work under the roof of DICE, but with much higher expectations.