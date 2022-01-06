It’s been a few weeks since Halo Infinite came to Xbox and the reception could not have been better from the fans of the franchise. In fact, the video game starring the Master Chief has become the GOTY 2021 by SomosXbox. But beyond that, now the Halo co-creator congratulates 343 Industries on their work on Halo Infinite. We are talking about Marcus Lehto, co-responsible for the creation of the Halo universe in his time at Bungie, which is a compliment to the North American studio 343, which had suffered until now to satisfy fans of the saga.

Hats off to my friends at 343. #HaloInfinite campaign brings back the magic of Halo. Really enjoying my time back with the Chief! – Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) January 3, 2022

“Hats off to my 343 friends. Halo Infinite campaign brings back the magic of Halo. I’m really enjoying spending time with the Boss again! ”Lehto shared on his official Twitter account. And is that despite the fact that he is now the narrative leader of the Battlefield saga in Electronic Arts, Marcus Lehto has formed a fundamental part of the creation of the Halo franchise when it was in the hands of Bungie. As it is, for 343 Industries to receive this kind of feedback from someone like Lehto should be a real boost of morale, although the most relevant is the fantastic response from the fans.

These are all the cosmetics and rewards of the Halo Infinite Fracture event: Tenrai

Remember that Halo Infinite is now available in Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC And that, in addition, you can access it at no additional cost if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. As if that were not enough, the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite is free-to-play, so you can also enjoy all its content without having the campaign in your possession.