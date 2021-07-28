Halo and Krispy Kreme team up for a special new donut

If everything goes well, Halo Infinite should be released later this year for consoles Xbox and PC. While we wait, Halo and Krispy Kreme have formed a new alliance to launch the Infinite Donut, a special donut that you can buy at your favorite branch shortly.

As part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the franchise, both companies will launch this new themed donut that will be available from July 30 to September 30 of this year. You can purchase it at any branch of Krispy Kreme, Liverpool and Factories of France. You can also order it by Uber Eats, Rappy, DiDi Food and Cornershop.

Similarly, the social networks of Krispy Kreme and Xbox they will be carrying out various dynamics to give you various prizes such as donuts Infinite Donut, Xbox Series S consoles, Xbox wireless controllers, Xbox wireless headsets, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month memberships, and the Halo Infinite steelbox.

Source: Official statement

